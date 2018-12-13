Veteran investigative journalist Ron Nixon joins AP

Nixon has covered border and aviation security, immigration, cybercrime and violent extremism at The Times. He has reported in recent years from Mexico, Belgium, Rwanda, Uganda, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among other places. He is the author of the book "Selling Apartheid: Apartheid South Africa's Global Propaganda War," and is the co-founder of the Ida B. Wells Society, which trains journalists of color in investigative reporting.