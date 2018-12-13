Student accused of threatening SC teacher in social media post

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A student at South Pointe High School admitted to writing a post containing a threat towards a teacher Wednesday morning.
According to a report from Rock Hill Police Department, the assigned school resource officer was working at the school located in the 800 block of Neely Road when he was notified of a threat posted on Instagram allegedly written by student Dennis Cox.
The report stated the SRO received the post as a screenshot which contained a photograph of Cox and the title “dennispam.” The post described a confrontation between Cox’s sister and a teacher at the school.
The post stated the sister was not allowed to wear a certain pair of pants to the winter concert scheduled for Tuesday. The post continued to detail a conversation between Cox’s mother, sister and the teacher. “NO CAP, SO ITS ANOTHER [EXPLETIVE] ADDED TO THE KILL LIST. OLD FAT UGLY [EXPLETIVE] HAD THE AUDACITY TO ACT LIKE A PUNK LIKE ME N MY MOMMA AINT FINNA KILL HIS [EXPLETIVE],” according to the report.
School Resource Officer Shealy with the Rock Hill Police Department spoke with Cox about the incident when he admitted that the account was his and that he wrote the post, officials say.
The report stated Dennis mentioned the page was private and was intended for venting frustrations to his friends.
Cox was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct (offering violence).
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.