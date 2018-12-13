Rowan-Salisbury Schools present survey for input on consolidation plan

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System is asking residents to take a survey that deals with the proposed plan to close and consolidate schools.
Over the past week, the Board of Education has held community input sessions regarding school consolidation. Additional sessions are also planned for this week and the following week.
Sessions will be held Thursday night at 5:30 at South Rowan High, Tuesday, December 18, at West Rowan High, and Wednesday, December 19, at North Rowan High.
“We understand that everyone may not be able to attend one of these sessions. However, we are still interested in your feedback,” wrote Rita Foil.
“To help in this process, we have created a video and flyer that explain the need for school consolidation and the details of the plan presented to the Board of Education,” Foil added.
The video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG3VvkEg1go&feature=youtu.be
“After viewing the video, we ask that you provide feedback and input on the plan using the survey link below,” Foil wrote. “The survey link will remain open until December 21, 2018.”
Survey Link: ednc.org/RSS
