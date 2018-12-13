Pageland named Top 10 Town in Hulu’s Small Business Revolution

PAGELAND, SC (WBTV) - Pageland has been named a Top 10 Town in the running to be the next small town featured on Hulu's Small Business Revolution.
The show features a small town in need of a downtown revitalization. If chosen, the town would receive half a million dollars to revitalize five or six businesses.
The Town of Pageland applied for the show back in October. You can see WBTV’s report on it here.
Since the town’s initial application, it has made it to the Top 20 and now the Top 10. According to Pageland’s Chamber of Commerce President Timothy Griffin, show producers will visit Pageland on January 24 and 25.
Griffin says Pageland will be the last of the Top 10 towns the producers will visit. They are planning a Top 10 reception to showcase what the town has to offer and how it could benefit from being on the show.
If Pageland makes it into the Top 5, it will then be up for a nationwide vote to become the show's featured town.
Other towns to make it into the Top 10 include: Arlington, WA, Biddeford, ME, Camas, WA, Canon City, CO, Corsicana, TX, Durant,OK, Marientte, WI/Menominee, MI, Searey, AR and Washington, NC.
