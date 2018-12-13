Police investigating multiple ‘unsubstantiated bomb threats’ in Charlotte area, across country

By WBTV Web Staff | December 13, 2018 at 2:51 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 3:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Multiple bomb threats were reported in Charlotte and surrounding areas Thursday afternoon.

The intersection of Pine Street and 5th Street were shut down amid bomb threat reports. A police presence could also be seen in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a statement saying they were investigating “unsubstantiated bomb threats.”

Another bomb threat was reported in Watauga County which shut down State Farm Road near Boone Heights Drive. Boone firefighters, police and Watauga County sheriffs reported to the scene, according to WBTV news affiliate Spectrum News.

RAW VIDEO: Bomb threat near Romare Bearden Park on MLK Blvd one of several across Charlotte, country

CMPD stated there are similar reports happening in other cities across the country.

Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted they were working a number of bomb threats in the area similar to those around the country.

