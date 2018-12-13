KFC introduces firelog that smells like fried chicken

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Have you ever sat around your fireplace on a cold winter night and thought to yourself, "I'm not feeling hungry enough - if only my house smelled like chicken..."?
Well, your prayers have been answered with the new KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log.
“Made with 100 percent recycled materials, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken,” the company states on its website.
“For more than a million years, mankind has been attempting to improve upon the simple fire. We’ve tried burning different things like sticks or leaves or various incriminating documents. We’ve tried making fires last longer. We’ve even figured out how to turn them into different colors. All of that experimentation, all of that innovation, has culminated in this event, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, from Enviro-Log®.”
But beware - the company also has several (comical) warnings about using the log:
- “May result in a craving for fried chicken. We know the fire log smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it.”
- “May attract bears or neighbors who are hungry.”
- “Please don’t put face directly into fire in attempt to smell fried chicken.”
There is a limit of one log per customer, and supplies are limited. You can learn more about the log and order them here.
