‘I haven’t committed any crimes’ Woman at center of voter fraud allegations breaks her silence

BLADENBORO, NC (WBTV) - The woman at the center of allegations of voter fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District race is breaking her silence, speaking only with WBTV about the work she did in the 2018 election.
Lisa Britt worked for a man named McCrae Dowless, who was hired by the campaign of Republican Mark Harris to run a coordinated absentee ballot effort in Bladen and Robeson Counties.
Harris beat McCready in November’s election by 905 votes.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections has refused to certify the results of the race and has voted to hold an evidentiary hearing to further explore voting irregularities in Bladen and Robeson Counties.
Much of the public allegations of wrongdoing in the election center on Dowless; although WBTV has identified two other apparent coordinated efforts to promote absentee voting in Bladen County in this year’s election.
Two affidavits filed in late November by the North Carolina Democratic Party feature Bladen County voters who say Britt took actions to interfere with their ability to cast an absentee ballot.
In an interview Tuesday evening with WBTV, Britt denied any wrongdoing.
“We did go register people to vote to receive their absentee ballot in the mail but as far as going and picking up ballots, no, sir, that didn’t take place,” she said.
Britt said she thinks some of the allegations that have been made against her and Dowless may stem from people interchanging absentee ballots with absentee ballot request forms.
Britt acknowledged in her interview going around and asking people to fill out and sign absentee ballot request forms.
Records released by the NCSBE show both Dowless and Britt submitted hundreds of request forms to the Bladen County Board of Elections.
But she said she never did anything illegal.
“We really weren’t doing wrong,” she said. “To my knowledge, we weren’t doing anything wrong.”
Britt said she was interviewed by an NCSBE investigator and intends to continue cooperating with the investigation.
