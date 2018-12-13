Future officer learns the ropes at CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There's a new officer in town and he's pretty stinkin' cute!
Future Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, 5-year-old Colton Stamas, took a grand tour and got familiar with some of the equipment he’ll need in years ahead.
“He’s 5 years old and has already told us he will be coming to work for CMPD when he grows up,” CMPD tweeted. “Our officers just seem to get younger and younger!”
Congratulations, Colton, on already knowing what you want to be!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.