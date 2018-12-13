Flood Watches issued for NC counties starting Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In anticipation of rain, heavy at times Friday, a First Alert Day is in effect and Flood Watches have been issued for all of our North Carolina counties from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
This evening is cloudy but dry with a large area of rain heading towards us. For some, especially southern counties, some areas of light rain may break out around or just before midnight. The rain then becomes steady for the morning commute, lasting right all the way through the afternoon and evening, heavy at times.
Analysis as of this morning still shows a 10-15" snow pack in the mountains with the liquid equivalent of 1-3" of water locked up in the snow for many areas along/north of I-40. With an additional 1-2" of rain falling, this could lead to flooding.
Unfortunately, we will still have some rain lingering into Saturday as the upper-level piece of energy comes rolling through. It won't be a complete and total wash-out but if you've got outdoor plans you may need a backup. Sunday is trending drier so that will be the better pick of the weekend. One other bit of good news? Temps Sunday & Monday will hold around 60°, a bit above average for mid-December.

