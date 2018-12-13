CMS to hold “Teach-In” instead of makeup day at Butler High School

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued makeup days for snow days across the district, they announced a day to make up for the classes missed at Butler High School. A student is accused of fatally shooting a peer in the hallway of the school outside of the cafeteria just before 7:15 a.m.
On October 29, 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie shot and killed classmate Bobby McKeithen following a fight that occurred the weekend before.
CMS originally said a make-up day would take place on January 22, which sparked backlash from parents and faculty who said it was too soon and they were still grieving. The district has since retracted that announcement.
According to a WBTV news affiliate, in a statement, CMS said, “Butler High School make-up day will not be January 22, 2019, as previously announced. A new date and further details for Butler High School will be announced soon. On this yet to be announced future date, Butler High School students, families, staff and supporters plan to learn together during a shared campus teach-in and other special events that will lift up the strength of the Butler community.”
The date of the teach-in day has not been released.
