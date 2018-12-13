CMS to hold “Teach-In” instead of makeup day at Butler High School

According to a WBTV news affiliate, in a statement, CMS said, “Butler High School make-up day will not be January 22, 2019, as previously announced. A new date and further details for Butler High School will be announced soon. On this yet to be announced future date, Butler High School students, families, staff and supporters plan to learn together during a shared campus teach-in and other special events that will lift up the strength of the Butler community.”