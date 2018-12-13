CMPD charges teenager in October east Charlotte murder

CMPD charges teenager in October east Charlotte murder
December 12, 2018 at 11:19 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 11:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with the murder or a woman behind an east Charlotte laundromat on Oct. 17.

Yamina Rookard was located by CMPD detectives on Wednesday and arrested before being charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed into custody.

Police had found Jessica Dawn Smith, 29, deceased from a gunshot wound behind a laundromat on the 3000 block of Central Ave.

No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

