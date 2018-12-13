CMPD arrest individual charged with armed robbery spree

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who they have charged with being responsible for two armed robberies that took place on Dec. 12 in east Charlotte.
Marquez Alston, 22, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony breaking and entering, kidnapping and four counts of false imprisonment.
Detectives stated that Alston was involved with a robbery on the 6000 block of Yateswood Dr. in which a man was robbed by two armed males while working on his vehicle and was forced to take them inside his residence where they took property of everyone inside.
Alston has also been connected with a robbery that occurred around 30 minutes later when officers responded to a call on the 8000 block of Sherrington Way were they found another victim who had been robbed by two armed suspects while working on his vehicle.
Alston wears an electronic monitoring device and officers were able to determine that he had been in close proximity to both incidents.
Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
