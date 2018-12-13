Citation issued to construction company after worker’s fatal fall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -A citation has been issued to a construction company after an employee died at a job site in uptown Charlotte.
The incident happened at a construction site off South Tryon Street back in May. 24-year-old Juventino Mata-Hernandez fell 21 stories from a building that was under construction, according to the N.C. Department of Labor.
Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. A worker at the site said Hernandez was in a hoist elevator that allegedly malfunctioned.
The Department of Labor announced Wednesday that Gilbane Building Company was being cited as a result of the agency’s inspection that began after Mata-Hernandez’ death. The company was cited for four serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, according to Mary Katherine Revels, the department’s public information officer.
The violations include a bridging device not being secured to a hoist, the hoist having mechanical issues and the employer not maintaining programs for inspections. One excerpt from the citation reads, “a subcontractor's employee fell out of the hoist when the hoist moved with the gates opened and the safety mechanisms were not functional.”
The company is now being required to pay $20,300 in fines. They have requested an informal conference regarding the matter with the Labor Department, according to Revels.
WBTV has reached out to Gilbane Building Company for comment on the citation.
