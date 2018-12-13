Christmas tree lots in Salisbury damaged by snow and ice piling up on tents

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Four days after the snowfall, many in our community are still dealing with losses due to the storm. In Salisbury, where the official snowfall measurement was four inches, at least two Christmas tree lots suffered heavy damage when tents collapsed, and in one case, workers just managed to get before it all came crashing down around them.
“I’ve been selling trees at this spot in Salisbury for thirty years and it’s one of the most enjoyable things in my life, I look forward to it every year," said Mike Blowers. He is from Ashe County, but every December his home is in Salisbury, and his job is to sell Christmas trees.
This year, the experience has been very different.
Snow and ice that piled up brought down the $10,000 tent that covered the trees at the River Ridge lot on Jake Alexander Boulevard, and Mike was under it when it came crashing down.
“The three inch center poles of the ten just bent like toothpicks and we were trying to scramble to save some of the stock in the tent and the other pole started to collapse so we basically ran out from underneath it.”
Mike and a coworker stayed up all night on Saturday, using brooms to clear snow off the tent. He says sometime early on Sunday morning the weight of the packed and snow and ice was too great.
He says about 75% of the trees that were inside the tent were broken and can’t be resold. He did manage to salvage a few and get some from a lot in Mooresville.
With his pickup truck now serving as his office, and his dog Murphy as his assistant, he’ll try to save what he can of the season.
“We’ll just wait until somebody comes up and get out and try to sell them a tree.”
Mike says the lot will be open from 9 am until 9 pm through December 22.
