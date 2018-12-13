Chance for rain increases Thursday night, First Alert Day declared

That large Texas storm system referenced above, is heading our way, but this time it will be all rain with no threat of winter precipitation. The rain arrives during the predawn hours Friday and will continue throughout most of the day with chilly readings holding in the 40s. The rain will likely be heavy at times, especially during the second half of Friday, but both the morning and afternoon commutes will likely be impacted. We’ve declared a First Alert Day to give you a heads-up as to what’s coming our way. The early call on this wet forecast is for one to two inches of rainfall across the WBTV viewing area. A rainfall of this magnitude could lead to local flooding, particularly in areas that received heavy snow earlier this week and where a deep snow-pack still exists. One could argue a one to two-inch rainfall in these areas should be treated as a three to even four-inch rainfall (assuming most of the snowpack melts with the rain, which it looks like it will). Looking ahead, an upper level low moves overhead on Saturday and will keep our weather pattern unsettled for at least the first half of the weekend, but unlike Friday, I do not foresee a total washout.