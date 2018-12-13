Catawba College student from Rowan County named NC Sport Management Student of the Year

Haley Morgan represents the second consecutive Catawba College Sport Management student to win this coveted state award. She was preceded by Brandon Floyd ’17, who is now working in the Athletic Department at the University of Arkansas after he was named the 2017 N.C. Sport Management Student of the Year. To be considered for the prestigious award, Sport Management students are required to submit a video resume which is posted on YouTube and judged by the North Carolina Sport Management Board. Morgan’s submission can be viewed on YouTube under the title, “Hayley Morgan: Sport Management Student of the Year Video.”