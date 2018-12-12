Winter Weather Advisory: Icy roads again overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted again overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning for ice refreezing on the roadways.
Mecklenburg County is no longer in the advisory zone since the bulk of the snow in the greater Charlotte area has melted and evaporated. All counties north and west of Charlotte remain under the Winter Weather Advisory.
Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing even faster tonight with the clear skies that we now have overhead which always lead to more efficient cooling at the surface. Use great caution if heading out on the roads overnight in these areas. As usual, untreated secondary roads pose the biggest threat!
In the wake of our early season Winter Storm, the second half of this week brings a whole new set of problems. Another large storm system is heading our way, but this time it will be all rain with no threat of winter precipitation. The rain arrives during the predawn hours Friday and will likely continue throughout most of the day. High temperatures will manage to get into the low 50s keeping any chance of wintry weather at zero.
An upper level low moves overhead on Saturday and will keep our weather pattern unsettled for the weekend, but unlike Friday, I do not foresee a washout.
Expect patchy rain and showers on Saturday, with more widely scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures will remain steady through the weekend and into early next week as they remain very close to seasonal averages for this time of year.
- Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas
