Two sentenced in murder of 23-year-old York County father

YORK COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two men were sentenced by a York County judge on Wednesday in the April shooting death of a man in Rock Hill.
Robert Outen, 19, and Tyler Montgomery, 20, both agreed to negotiated plea deals in order to avoid lengthy sentences after the prosecution established that they were involved in the death of Mardarius Bailey, 23.
The prosecution established that Outen had been the one who shot Bailey and that the bullet had pierced his arm before striking him in the chest, killing him soon after. Bailey was found to be involved in the robbery attempt leading up to the shooting and was responsible for helping to attempt to conceal their involvement in the crime afterwards.
Defense attorneys suggested that the shooting was the result of a misunderstanding and that Outen and Montgomery had asked Bailey for a ride to go to a drug deal and that after Bailey declined, he reached for something that they thought was a weapon and Outen fired in return.
Prosecutors argued that the two men had intended to rob Bailey before asking him for a ride and suggested that the $800 Bailey had on him at the time of the shooting was evidence that he had planned to buy marijuana from the men who in turn intended to rob him of that money.
The family of the victim spoke during the sentencing and asked that the two men share their experiences with others who are, “still in the game”, so that people can better understand the repercussions of their actions.
After hearing from both sides, Judge Hall sentenced Outen to 18 years for voluntary manslaughter and Montgomery to 9 years for attempted armed robbery and accessory after the fact for voluntary manslaughter.
