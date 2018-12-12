Suspect threatened victim with BB gun at Rowan Co. gas station

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A suspect was arrested after a man reported that he was threatened with a handgun while sitting in his tow truck at a gas station in Rowan County.
An officer says as he arrived at the Love’s Travel Stop in the 1100 block of Peeler Road Tuesday when the suspect, later identified as Matthew Austin Lockamy, was being searched for a weapon, a report from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office stated.
A firearm was located in the left coat pocket that Lockamy was wearing at the time. The firearm was later identified as a plastic and metal .177 caliber Daisy BB gun. He was detained and placed in a patrol vehicle while officers conducted an investigation, according to the report.
The gun was loaded with several rounds of .177 caliber ammunition and was in operating condition.
Officers spoke with the victim who says he was sitting in his ABC towing flatbed truck when the suspect shoved the passenger door after circling the vehicle, the report stated. The victim says he rolled down the window to figure out what was going on and suddenly Lockamy leaned into the vehicle and brandished the firearm as he pointed it to the suspect’s face.
The report stated the suspect told the victim “you are going to give me a [expletive] ride.” The victim says he then called 911.
Officers arrested Lockamy after speaking with the victim. He was transported to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.
According to the report, the suspect had a strong odor of alcohol while being transported and was constantly screaming and yelling racial and homophobic slurs while being uncooperative.
Lockamy was placed on a $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.