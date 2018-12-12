Spencer Town Board approves resolution opposing the closure of North Rowan High

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - The Spencer Town Board approved a resolution opposing a school consolidation plan by the Rowan-Salisbury School Board that would close North Rowan High School.
North Rowan High is on the list to be closed during the first of three tiers. The capacity for the 60-year-old school is 1100, currently there are just over 500 students.
In a meeting in October the Rowan-Salisbury School Board discussed how to handle $200 million worth of capital needs across the system. The needs relate to maintenance required for aging schools, and the deficit that is run each year.
Based upon the work of the capital needs committee, the following school consolidation recommendation was made to the Board of Education.
According to the school system, the annual cost to maintain 35 schools is roughly $5.3 million. The system receives $2.4 million each year, leaving a deficit each of year of more than $2.9 million per year.
Several public input meetings are coming up, including the Southeast and South Rowan meeting on Thursday night at 5:30 at South Rowan High, the West Rowan meeting on Tuesday, December 18 at 5:30 at WRHS, and the North are meeting at 5:30 on Wednesday, December 19, at NRHS.
