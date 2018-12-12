Molly Kids: 1-year-old Patience Bradley lives with a rare birth defect; her mom is looking to connect with others

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Patience Bradley’s mom wrote an email from the hospital.
“She is here about every two weeks,” Tatyana Corry said. “We’re not looking for sympathy, that’s just the truth. That’s how often my girl gets sick and has to be admitted.”
Patience – a fitting name – lives with a rare birth defect called microcephaly. That means her brain has stopped developing. She turned one on December 3rd, and is still like a newborn. She has seizures often and hasn’t hit any real milestones. Recently, she got a feeding tube.
“Doctors don’t know anything about her future right now,” mom Tatyana said. “No can predict if, or when, she might walk or talk like a normal child. There is no cure. This is a lifetime thing.”
The family is from Gastonia. Tatynana says she has Patience and a 2-year-old little girl, named Taliyah.
“I follow along on these #MollysKids and haven’t heard of many other children with microcephaly,” she said. “I sort of feel like I’m on an island. My main goal in writing you is wanting to know if there are others in our area who know anything about microcephaly. I’d love to network with other parents and families. My daughter is really delayed and in moments, it's really hard for me. I wondered if this could be an outlet.”
Tatyana – I don’t know. But if anyone else reading this knows anyone with microcephaly, they can comment below and you guys are welcome to connect through here.
“She was the sweetest baby,” Tatyana says. “There was nothing wrong. Then one morning she just woke up and wasn’t breathing. I took her to MEDIC and they rushed her to the hospital. That’s when we found out everything. I love her. She is a fighter. My kids are my world. I'd just like to be able to connect with others… I know we don’t have it all figured out just yet.”
You guys know what to do. Tatyana says she'll go through all messages below. Much appreciation in advance.
Welcome to #MollysKids.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
