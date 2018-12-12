Molly Kids: 1-year-old Patience Bradley lives with a rare birth defect; her mom is looking to connect with others

“I follow along on these #MollysKids and haven’t heard of many other children with microcephaly,” she said. “I sort of feel like I’m on an island. My main goal in writing you is wanting to know if there are others in our area who know anything about microcephaly. I’d love to network with other parents and families. My daughter is really delayed and in moments, it's really hard for me. I wondered if this could be an outlet.”