Mild weather ahead before First Alert Friday brings rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - More cloud cover today kept temps in the 40s in most areas after another hard freeze this morning in the 20s. Fortunately, tonight won't be as cold with lows around freezing, or slightly below for the mountains and foothills.
Thursday should provide a bit more sun with temps back to the seasonable low-mid 50s. This will be the mildest day of the entire week.
After last weekend’s early season snowstorm, this weekend brings a whole new set of problems. Another large storm system is heading our way, but this time it will be all rain with no threat of winter precipitation. The rain arrives during the predawn hours Friday and will continue throughout most of the day with chilly readings holding in the 40s.
The rain will likely be heavy at times, especially during the second half of Friday, but both the morning and afternoon commutes will likely be impacted. We’ve declared a First Alert Day to give you a heads-up as to what’s coming our way. The early call on this wet forecast is for one to two inches of rainfall across the WBTV viewing area. A rainfall of this magnitude could lead to local flooding, particularly in areas that received heavy snow earlier this week and where a deep snow-pack still exists. One could argue a one to two-inch rainfall in these areas should be treated as a three to four-inch rainfall (assuming most of the snowpack melts, which it looks like it will).
Looking ahead, an upper level low moves overhead on Saturday and will keep our weather pattern unsettled for the weekend, but unlike Friday, I do not foresee a total washout. Expect patchy rain to linger on Saturday, with more widely scattered showers still in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures are expected to jump over the weekend, getting back to near 60° both Saturday and Sunday, above the seasonal averages for this time of year. Have a great evening!
