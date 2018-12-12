Four set career highs as No. 19 Queens men’s basketball handles Johnson & Wales

Press release provided by the Department of Athletics at Queens University of Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Shaun Willett, Kevion Blaylock, Chris Parks, and Jermaine Patterson each set career scoring highs as the 19th-ranked Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team (10-2, 3-0 SAC) defeated Johnson & Wales University, 121-76, on Wednesday afternoon at the Levine Center. Willett led Queens with 23 points, while Blaylock scored 16 points, Parks scored 13 and Patterson scored 12.
Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive victory for the Royals, who have now won nine of their last 10 games. The scoring total of 121 points is the most Queens has scored in a game since Feb. 13, 2016, when the Royals beat the Mars Hill University Lions, 122-93.
Queens seized control in the middle of the first half on a 17-0 scoring run that featured eight points and two dunks from Blaylock, and a dunk from Patterson. The Royals led 26-8 with 12:14 left in the first.
Moments later, a 17-2 scoring run put Queens in front by 30 for the first time, with 8:31 left in the first half. The run featured eight points from Blake Morrow, who finished the game with 10 points. Lewis Diankulu added 14 points.
The lead hit its peak of 45 points on a pair of made free throws by Kayle Mason with 36 seconds remaining in the game.
Queens shot 71.9 percent from the field, and 45 percent from three. The Royals held the Wildcats to 38.3-percent shooting and 38.7 percent from distance. JWU was led 22 points from Robert Hobson, 18 from Majerle Poole and 11 from Christian Cresswell.
Queens returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 16, at Tusculum University, in Greeneville, Tennessee.
