Forever Family: Meet Elmer

I really enjoyed getting to know Elmer and talking to him. Elmer is a child who goes with the flow, he is happy to watch those around him and see their enjoyment in life. He adapts to his environment and soaks in the emotions of those around him until they become his own, from peace, to joy to giddy excitement. He was just as happy to watch his brother do something as he was to do it himself. He would sit and wait his turn to talk to the officer, but the second he was approached to get involved he jumped in with his whole heart.