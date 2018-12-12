First Alert declared for Friday, rain expected for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The next 48 hours look to remain fairly quiet across the WBTV viewing area, as weakening high pressure remains in control. Partial sunshine is expected both Wednesday and Thursday with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
After last weekend’s early season snowstorm, this weekend brings a whole new set of problems. Another large storm system is heading our way, but this time it will be all rain with no threat of winter precipitation. The rain arrives during the predawn hours Friday and will continue throughout most of the day. Friday will be a chilly day with readings holding in the 40s.
The rain will likely be heavy at times on Friday, and both the morning and afternoon commutes will likely be impacted, and so we’ve declared a First Alert Day to give you a heads-up as to what’s coming our way. The early call on this wet forecast is for one to two inches of rainfall across the WBTV viewing area. A rainfall of this magnitude could lead to local flooding, particularly in areas that received heavy snow earlier this week and where a deep snow-pack still exists. One could argue a one to two-inch rainfall in these areas should be treated as a three to four-inch rainfall (assuming most of the snowpack melts).
Looking ahead, an upper level low moves overhead on Saturday and will keep our weather pattern unsettled for the weekend, but unlike Friday, I do not foresee a total washout. Expect patchy rain to linger on Saturday, with more widely scattered showers still in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures are expected to jump over the weekend, getting back to near 60° both Saturday and Sunday, above the seasonal averages for this time of year.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
