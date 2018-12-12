First Alert declared for Friday, rain expected for the weekend

The rain will likely be heavy at times on Friday, and both the morning and afternoon commutes will likely be impacted, and so we’ve declared a First Alert Day to give you a heads-up as to what’s coming our way. The early call on this wet forecast is for one to two inches of rainfall across the WBTV viewing area. A rainfall of this magnitude could lead to local flooding, particularly in areas that received heavy snow earlier this week and where a deep snow-pack still exists. One could argue a one to two-inch rainfall in these areas should be treated as a three to four-inch rainfall (assuming most of the snowpack melts).