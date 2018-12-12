Fatal crash in east Charlotte shuts down traffic in both directions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Eastway Drive is shut down in both directions after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the two-car crash happened near the intersection of Central Avenue.
One person was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. Officials have not said if anyone else sustained injuries during the wreck. An official on the scene says a second person was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Officers say they believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. It is not clear which person involved was possibly intoxicated.
Drivers an use Kilborne Drive and Briar Creek Road as alternate routes.
