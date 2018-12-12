CMS announces make-up dates for days missed due to inclement weather

December 11, 2018 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 10:45 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Tuesday evening, CMS released the scheduled make-up dates for days that were missed due to inclement weather so far in the school year.

The school system announced that all schools which were closed on Dec. 11 due to the winter storm will have a make-up day scheduled for Jan. 22, 2019. These schools include:

Bailey MS

Barnette ES

Blythe ES

Bradley MS

Butler HS

Cornelius ES

Croft ES

David Cox ES

Davidson ES

Early Colleges at UNCC: Engineering and Teaching

Grand Oak ES

Hawthorne Academy

Highland Creek ES

Hopewell HS

Hornets Nest ES

Hough HS

Huntersville ES

Independence HS

J.M. Alexander MS

J.V. Washam ES

Lebanon Road ES

Long Creek ES

Mallard Creek ES

Mallard Creek HS

Metro School

Northeast MS

North Mecklenburg HS

Northwest School of the Arts

Parkside ES

Performance Learning Center

Phillip O. Berry

Piedmont Middle School IB

Ridge Road MS

Stoney Creek ES

Torrence Creek ES

Trillium Springs Montessori

Waddell Language Academy

In addition to this, schools closed on Oct. 10, 2018 due to Hurricane Michael will now have school on Feb. 18 and schools closed on Oct. 11 for the storm as well will now have class on Mar. 29.

