CMS announces make-up dates for days missed due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Tuesday evening, CMS released the scheduled make-up dates for days that were missed due to inclement weather so far in the school year.
The school system announced that all schools which were closed on Dec. 11 due to the winter storm will have a make-up day scheduled for Jan. 22, 2019. These schools include:
Bailey MS
Barnette ES
Blythe ES
Bradley MS
Butler HS
Cornelius ES
Croft ES
David Cox ES
Davidson ES
Early Colleges at UNCC: Engineering and Teaching
Grand Oak ES
Hawthorne Academy
Highland Creek ES
Hopewell HS
Hornets Nest ES
Hough HS
Huntersville ES
Independence HS
J.M. Alexander MS
J.V. Washam ES
Lebanon Road ES
Long Creek ES
Mallard Creek ES
Mallard Creek HS
Metro School
Northeast MS
North Mecklenburg HS
Northwest School of the Arts
Parkside ES
Performance Learning Center
Phillip O. Berry
Piedmont Middle School IB
Ridge Road MS
Stoney Creek ES
Torrence Creek ES
Trillium Springs Montessori
Waddell Language Academy
In addition to this, schools closed on Oct. 10, 2018 due to Hurricane Michael will now have school on Feb. 18 and schools closed on Oct. 11 for the storm as well will now have class on Mar. 29.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.