Arctic Express coming to South Rowan Regional Library

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - “All Aboard!” Children are invited to a magical ride on the Artic Express with conductor (and magician) Steve Somers at the South Rowan Regional Library, 920 Kimball Road in China Grove.
Passengers will visit and learn about winter holiday traditions from around the world. Somers’ presentation, a mix of storytelling and illusions, teaches the importance of respect, the spirit of giving, and the magic of sharing.
Snowball Bunny, a live rabbit, will also make an appearance. After the program, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit.
To learn more about Somers and Amazing Teacher, visit www.amazingteacher.com/shows/arctic-express.
For more details about this program at RPL, call 704-216-7728.
