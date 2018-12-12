Alleged porch package thief suspected of crimes in two counties

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - A Caldwell County woman has been charged with stealing delivered packages from the front porches of homes in Caldwell and Catawba Counties.
Summer Hatcher was charged after being identified through social media from video taken by surveillance cameras at several of the homes affected. Detective Joey Morrison at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says it’s believed the woman chose homes by just driving around and spotting packages on the porches.
Her home near Granite falls was searched and Morrison says her closet was full of items. One thing missing, though, were the shipping boxes with addresses on them. “She burned them in her backyard.”
Most of the items recovered appear to be Christmas gifts, said Morrison. In Catawba County Captain Corina Fletcher said some of the recovered items have not been linked with owners yet. She also says investigators are still looking into possibly more cases involving Hatcher. She hopes the arrest is a warning to other would be thieves.
“The community is watching, neighbors are watching and we are on the lookout for this.”
