Snow days adding up for students in Avery and Watauga Counties

NEWLAND, NC (WBTV) - Snowstorm Diego will take another school day from students in Avery and Watauga Counties on Wednesday.
Officials said many roads were still too icy for buses and safety takes priority over a school day. But those are days the students will have to give back at some point.
So far both systems have missed 9 days this year. Wednesday’s 10th day will be the most days missed before Christmas in Avery County in more than 30 years. Avery has a longer school day to counter some of the snow days it has every year. Unfortunately, say officials, with so many days missed already, that extra time is already spoken for.
Making up additional days will be tough said Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor. “We are looking at all options.” Watauga school officials are doing the same. Taylor says he is especially concerned because the bulk of winter is still ahead. Last year, students in Avery County missed 18 days between January and June. If that happens this year
“We’re gonna have our hands full,” said Taylor. Officials in Avery and Watauga Counties are hoping state lawmakers will revisit rules that govern when school districts can begin each year. Taylor says Avery County would like to start school in early August. That could give more flexibility later in the year when bad weather hits. It also would allow exams to come before Christmas and keep the school year from going deep into June.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.