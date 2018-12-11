Skiers hit slopes at Appalachian Ski Mountain after winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Watauga County got hit with almost two feet of snow in the course of just a couple of days. It might cause trouble on the roads but one thing it doesn’t hurt are the ski slopes.
“We’re all excited about getting a bang before the ski season,” Appalachian Ski Mountain President Brad Moretz said.
Skiiers were happy with what the fresh powder did for the mountain.
“Some mountains have icy snow when there’s a snow storm but this one doesn’t,” skiier Jiada Ballard said.
Staff digged the resort out of all of the snow, but didn’t have to do much to the actual mountain.
“Overnight we’re grooming and that sort of takes care of itself,” Moretz said.
They make snow when they can but they’ll never turn down natural powder. A lot of skiiers said they’ve never seen anything like it.
People traveled from all over to take advantage of what the storm left behind.
“We drove up yesterday from Florida and it took us 12 hours," skiier Peter Lesko said.
He said it was worth it.
"This is beautiful this is heaven we love it!"
One challenge is getting to the mountain.
“We were 4-wheeling through the back roads,” another skiier said. “It was actually to the point where we thought we should turn around but we’re die hards! We’re here!”
Crowds like these are more than likely here to stay.
“The natural snow is like $10 million dollars of free advertising," Moretz said. "Nothing takes the place of a dump of snow!”
Moretz said they would be back to making more snow Monday night.
