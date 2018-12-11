Sex offenders added to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff is looking for two registered sex offenders who have failed to notify officials of a change of address.
Paul Gregory Gillespie Jr., 47, is 5′9″ and weighs 190 lbs. He was last seen in the area of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.
Gillespie was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in Cabarrus County in 1999.
Zito, 38, of 416 S. Beaver St., in Landis, was convicted in 2000 for taking indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual offense. Zito was also charged in 2005 and 2014 for failing to register.
According to North Carolina court records, Zito’s criminal history dates back to 1999, and includes charges for drug possession, fighting, breaking and entering, and habitual felon.
Anyone with information on these subjects, or the other Sheriff’s Most Wanted suspects can contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, Det. Greg Bacote (704) 216-8772, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
