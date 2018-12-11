Rain system headed to the area as snow melts from winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The storm which brought huge snow totals to parts of the WBTV viewing area has finally departed, but there are still concerns in the forecast.
Overnight temperatures have fallen into the 20s, so be prepared to encounter black ice in areas that received snow over the weekend and where melting took place on Monday. We will likely have to exercise the same cautious approach Wednesday morning as readings dip back down into the 20s again overnight.
As for the rest of the day and for that matter, the entire midweek period, we’ll be fine with no major weather concerns. Sunshine will be in good supply all day long with afternoon readings rebounding to the upper 40s to low 50s and though there will be more cloudiness around Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures look to be seasonable, in the lower 50s.
Friday will bring the arrival of our next storm. Unlike the last one, it will be a rainmaker. The problem will be the potential for heavy rain and therefore flooding when that rain is added to the melted snow, as one to two inches of rain may fall across the WBTV viewing area Friday into Saturday. There are still some questions as to how quickly the rain will clear out, but at this point, Sunday definitely looks to be the better day of the weekend.
Be safe on the roads this morning and enjoy today’s sunshine!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
