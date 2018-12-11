Overnight freeze causing trouble for drivers on rural roads

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Slick roads, especially in some rural areas, meant no school again today for thousands of students in our area. And ice that formed early this morning contributed to dozens of accidents.
On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper warned residents that many secondary roads are still treacherous.
“This was our first winter storm of the season, and it lived up to the hype, dumping significant snow and ice on much of our state—with over two feet on parts of our mountains,” Governor Cooper said. “While this unforgettable winter storm has finally left North Carolina, reminders of it linger in the form of slippery roads, fallen trees, and downed power lines.”
In Iredell County main roads were dry and clear, but drivers will still find spots covered with ice, especially in the northern part of the county.
“It’s been all over. Obviously, the more north and west you go the worse the conditions, there’s still a lot more collisions happening," said Trooper Jason Page of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Trooper Page was investigating a crash that happened just after 9 am in eastern Rowan County. At the time, Highway 152 E near Rockwell was clear and dry, except in a few spots, including near Reid’s Pecan Drive.
Ginger Morgan lives right next to where a Jeep came off the road and turned over.
“This road is really bad for the black ice," Morgan said, noting that this was “the third time this year” that a car had run off the road in the same area due to ice.
The driver was sore but didn’t need to go to the hospital. Troopers want drivers to be careful, and he points out that no matter what the signs says the speed limit is, there are exceptions to the rule.
“State law for exceeding the posted speed limit is any speed over what is prudent for existing conditions on the roadway, this time it’s ice," Trooper Page added.
According to a statement from Governor Cooper’s office, since Saturday, the Highway Patrol has responded to 2,328 collisions and 5,816 calls for service. Early Tuesday morning, a tractor-trailer hit ice and jack-knifed, closing I-40 West near Asheville. The highway has since reopened.
The storm has claimed the lives at least three people in North Carolina, and a fourth death remains under investigation. A truck driver on Interstate 77 suffered medical problems yesterday while trying to free his stuck rig in Yadkin County. He was taken to a hospital in Surry County where he died.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.