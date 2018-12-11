North Charleston church volunteer served with five more counts of sexual exploitation charges

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A former volunteer at NewSpring church in North Charleston is now facing additional counts of sexual exploitation charges.
On Tuesday afternoon, the North Charleston Police Department announced that Jacop Hazlett has been served with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree stemming from the New Spring Church incident.
Hazlett is scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Those charges came after Hazlett gave an interview to police on Nov. 27 telling detectives that he inappropriately touched, and took video as well as photos of numerous children at the church, according to the affidavit. Hazlett also told police he was sexually attracted to young males and knew his actions were wrong, the affidavit stated.
Hazlett’s initial arrest stemmed from a charge which stated that Hazlett escorted a 3-year-old boy into a bathroom at the Newspring Church, located in the 5100 block of Ashley Phosphate Road on Nov. 25.
The affidavit states the boy used the restroom and when he was finished, Hazlett performed oral sex on him before pulling the boy’s pants back up.
A lawsuit states there are 14 separate abuse incidents in the church bathroom between Hazlett and 3 to 4-year-old boys that were caught on church security cameras in a span of 90 days.
Church officials said Hazlett was brought on in March 2018.
