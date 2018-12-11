New $17 million, multi-use facility coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Gene Haas, who owns Haas Automation, the Haas Formula One Team and is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, is building a new $17 million multi-purpose building in Kannapolis.
The 300,000 square foot facility, being built by Triliad Development Inc., is going up on Kannapolis Parkway near Stewart-Haas Racing and NC 73, close to the new Kannapolis Amazon Distribution Facility.
The building can be used by one tenant or subdivided for multiple tenants, Kannapolis officials said, and "would be ideal for distribution and manufacturing."
“We look forward to the addition of this new 300,000 square foot building to our portfolio. We appreciate the working partnership we have developed over the past 12 years with the City of Kannapolis during the development of Stewart-Haas Racing and Haas F1. We are pleased to develop this quality building providing new job opportunities in the City,” said Triliad President Valerie Draeger.
Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said officials will be meeting with businesses who may use the new facility.
“We are glad that Gene Haas and Valerie Draeger continue to invest in the future of Kannapolis," Hinnant said. "We look forward to meeting with prospective businessowners who will be able to use this beautiful building for their company’s needs.”
