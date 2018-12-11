Kick returns down 20 percent in 1st year of fair catch rule

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Clemson's Derion Kendrick (10) hurdles Duke's Chris Rumph ll (96) on a kickoff return as Jarrett Garner reaches for him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Kickoff returns are down about 20 percent in the first year of a new NCAA rule that gives the receiving team possession at its 25-yard line if the kick is fair caught anywhere between the goal line and 25. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File) (Richard Shiro)