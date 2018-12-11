Jimmy Dean sausage links recalled, ‘pieces of metal’ contamination

The pork and sausage products are said to be possibly contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, said USDA. The product is referred to as 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a use by date of Jan. 31, 2019. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.