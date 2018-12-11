France counts costs of protests, new measures

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests protest at the toll gates of a motorway, in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron will be speaking to his nation at last Monday, after increasingly violent, radicalized protests against his leadership have shaken the country and scarred its beloved capital. His long silence has aggravated that anger and many protesters are hoping only to hear one thing from Macron: “I quit.” (AP Photo/Bob Edme) (Bob Edme)