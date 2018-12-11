Democratic Party chair, group’s attorney both deny knowledge of PAC workers collecting absentee ballots

“Well, the Bladen County Improvement Association is a civil rights organization that’s focused on assisting elderly African-American citizens in casting their ballots,” Goodwin said. “And from what we know – again, we want to get to the bottom of all these things and that’s why it’s important to have this public evidentiary hearing but, from what we know, the Bladen County Improvement Association has done lawful work in the community and has ensured that vulnerable populations have the opportunity to make their voices heard.”