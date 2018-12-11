CMPD arrests B&E suspects, one bitten by K9 officer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested two individuals for a series of breaking and entering charges after a number of vehicles were broken into in a south Charlotte apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Christian McManus, 18, and Jamarius Allen, 21, were arrested after police responded to reports of three individuals entering cars in a parking lot at The Reserve Apartments off of Providence Rd.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located McManus but determined that the other two individuals had fled. Soon after, police noticed a Dodge Caravan driving without headlights on and attempted to execute a traffic stop. The vehicle continued past the stop before pulling off the road where the driver and passenger exited and attempted to flee on foot.
K9 officers helped to track down Allen who was apprehended at that time and transported to an area hospital after sustaining a minor injury from a dog bite.
McManus has been charged with eight counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle and Allen was charged with eight counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle as well. In addition to this, Allen was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing a arrest. Warrants have been issued for the third individual believed to be involved in this case.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
