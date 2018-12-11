China, US discuss plans for trade talks

People line up at a Vancouver, British Columbia courthouse prior to the bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer on Monday, December 10, 2018. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei and daughter of its founder, was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (Jonathan Hayward)