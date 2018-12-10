Winter storm departing but black ice issues remain

So, what’s next? Black ice. We know the drill. Today has been above freezing all across the area. That means lots of melting has taken place. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-20s. First of all, be prepared for the cold. It hasn’t been that cold through the whole storm. Second, be prepared to encounter black ice. Anything that melts during the day will freeze tonight. That affects roads and sidewalks and could cause a slippery commute to work.