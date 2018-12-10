Winter Storm Blog: When will this mess end?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a long and messy 24 hours, we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We just aren’t quite there yet.
Tonight and Monday morning could still bring a bit of a winter mix. Precipitation seems likely, even though it looks to be light. Temperatures are still on the bubble both at the surface and above it. We are dangerously close to freezing – and will be all night. That means we could see light precipitation at any time and it could fall as sleet, freezing rain or snow.
The Winter Storm Warning is still in effect into Monday because of that, and the fact that there is already a mess on the ground in many places. While accumulations should be light, some places could get up to an additional inch. Be extra careful as you head out in the morning. We will start the day close to freezing and only reach the upper 30s in the afternoon. At very least, it will be a very chilly day.
We get a little break from the precipitation Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 40s to the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. That means the same drill we always see after a winter storm. There will be thawing during the day and re-freezing at night. Black ice will start to become a bigger issue starting on Tuesday morning.
The next storm will be a rain maker. It will come our way Friday. With all the melting snow, additional rain may not be so welcome. Localized flooding could be an issue.
We’ll keep an eye on it. In the meantime, you be safe!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
