Stolen vehicle crashes into tree, rolls over in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over in southeast Charlotte Monday morning.
The crash happened on Monroe Road near Painter Place around 5 a.m.
The driver was ejected from the car and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police say the road will not be shut down other than to remove the car from the scene.
Detectives are still investigating the incident, officials say.
