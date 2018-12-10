State of Emergency remains in effect as Gov. Cooper provides updates on deadly winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The storm has passed through North Carolina but has left several inches of snow and damage behind. Governor Roy Cooper says the winter storm left a year’s worth of snow in some areas in the state.
As a wintry mix continued to fall in some parts, Cooper says conditions remain treacherous and will only worsen as temperatures drop below freezing Monday night in most of WBTV’s viewing area.
Colder temperatures will freeze over the snow that melted during parts of the day Sunday and Monday. Several school districts have not yet announced whether schools will be closed or operate on a delay.
Caldwell County, Rowan-Salisbury and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be closed Tuesday.
CLICK HERE for a full list of closings and delays.
The North Carolina governor confirmed two deaths as a result of the winter storm- a Matthews man who was killed by a falling tree when he was driving in his truck and a woman living in hospice care in Haywood County.
“North Carolina has gotten through the worst of the storm, but we need to stay vigilant,” Governor Cooper stated. “Unfortunately, the snow has turned into a nightmare and a tragedy for some, claiming three lives. We mourn them and offer our deepest sympathies to their loved ones.”
Cooper says medical examiners are also working to investigate a possible third winter storm related death.
Thousands remain without power however utility crews from out of state are working to restore power. Officials did not confirm when residents should expect their power to be restored. Click here for the latest outage numbers from NCDPS.
NCDOT crews remain on the roads as a second round of inclement weather came through the area Monday early afternoon. The National Guard is also working to assist authorities to ensure residents remain safe.
The storm that swept across the area Saturday night caused hundreds of crashes across the state.
“Were so grateful for road crews and first responders and utility crews who are braving this harsh weather," Cooper said.
Heavy snowfall in Burke County caused the canopy of a gas station on Highway 18 North to collapse. Officials have not said if anyone was injured as a result of the collapse.
The Town of Davidson announced the garbage collection will be delayed due to the weather. Officials say they will resume collections once road conditions have improved. They City of Charlotte closed their offices Monday after initially planning to operate on a delay.
American Airlines says they canceled 415 flights as of Monday morning but operations should begin to normalize with scattered cancellations throughout the day. Travelers can visit flightaware as well as the FAA real time flight information map for updates.
