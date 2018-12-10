Spice Girl Mel B cancels event after severe injury, surgery

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, Mel B arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Finale Show red carpet in Los Angeles. Brown has suffered an unexplained injury in New York that required surgery to prevent her from losing her hand. Brown said Monday, Dec. 10, she needed three hours of surgery to repair damage to her hand. She also said she suffered two broken ribs. She posted a photograph on Instagram and thanked doctors and nurses for their “wonderful” work but did not explain how the accident occurred. Brown cancelled a book signing event in New York and apologized to fans who had bought tickets. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Willy Sanjuan)