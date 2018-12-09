A Santa who welcomes children of all ages and abilities

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Making sure every child is treated equally this Christmas that was the goal at the annual Sensory Santa event held at Mayfaire Town Center earlier today.
The Autism Society of North Carolina’s New Hanover County chapter partnered with Santa Cares to provide a visit with Santa for children of all ages and abilities.
Santa and Mrs Claus spent the afternoon taking pictures with children of all spectrums of special needs.
Santa tells WECT its important that children with certain sensory physical and developmental needs are not outcasted.
“So many times children with autism are shoved to one side its like they are second class citizens. We don’t want that. Everyone deserves respect and they need their time in a loving environment.” said Santa.
Children also got a chance to color, get their face painted and participated in arts and crafts at this free event.
