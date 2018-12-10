Rain and snow showers should taper down as storm system moves out

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Though the main storm system that brought Sunday’s snow has now moved out to sea, there’s an upper low back to the west that continues to generate rain and snow showers across most of the WBTV viewing area this morning. Most neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures in the 30s, but safely above freezing. Even so, the roads are wet around Charlotte and many of the back roads across the mountains and foothills are still slushy or even snow covered. So, if you plan to venture outdoors this morning, allow extra time and drive with caution.
Most of the rain and snow showers should taper down as we move into the afternoon hours, but it will remain mostly cloudy, damp and cold this afternoon with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s by day’s end.
We get a welcome break from the precipitation Tuesday through Thursday when sunshine dominates. Midweek sighs will be in the upper 40s to the low 50s. The problem is that overnight lows will fall into the teens and 20s over the next three nights, so that means the same drill we always see after a winter storm. There will be thawing during the day and re-freezing at night and anything left on the roads, sidewalk and driveways will be frozen solid.. Black ice will be an issue starting on Tuesday morning, so again, please allow extra time to get to your destination and drive cautiously.
Looking ahead, the next storm will be a rain maker that comes our way on Friday. With all the melting snow, additional rain – with a risk for even a few thunderstorms - may not be so welcome, as localized flooding could be an issue. We’ll keep an eye on it.
Keep warm and be safe!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
