Rain and snow showers should taper down as storm system moves out

We get a welcome break from the precipitation Tuesday through Thursday when sunshine dominates. Midweek sighs will be in the upper 40s to the low 50s. The problem is that overnight lows will fall into the teens and 20s over the next three nights, so that means the same drill we always see after a winter storm. There will be thawing during the day and re-freezing at night and anything left on the roads, sidewalk and driveways will be frozen solid.. Black ice will be an issue starting on Tuesday morning, so again, please allow extra time to get to your destination and drive cautiously.