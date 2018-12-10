Queens men’s basketball’s Carr named AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week

Press release provided by the Department of Athletics at Queens University of Charlotte
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Queens University of Charlotte junior guard Daniel Carr has been named AstroTurf Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance Dec. 3 through Dec. 9, the South Atlantic Conference announced on Monday. The award is Carr’s first career SAC weekly honor.
Carr led No. 21 Queens to a 2-0 week, with victories over two reigning conference champions by an average margin of 24 points. On Monday, at reigning CIAA champion Virginia Union University, Carr scored 20 points on 6-for-10 from the floor and a perfect seven of seven at the free throw line, while tying a career-high with eight assists and securing five rebounds, as Queens defeated Virginia Union, 92-72.
On Saturday versus reigning SAC champions Lincoln Memorial University, Carr scored 22 points, 15 from distance on five of seven 3-point shooting and a perfect 3-for-3 at the stripe, to lead the Royals to a 90-62 win, handing the Railsplitters their most lopsided defeat since 2008.
For the week, Carr averaged 21 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 60 percent from the 3-point line and 100 percent from the free throw line. The 21st-ranked Royals have now won four-straight games and eight of their last nine.
Queens returns to action on Wednesday afternoon versus Johnson & Wales University at 12:30 p.m. at the Levine Center.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.