Queens men’s basketball’s Carr named AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week

Carr led No. 21 Queens to a 2-0 week, with victories over two reigning conference champions by an average margin of 24 points. On Monday, at reigning CIAA champion Virginia Union University, Carr scored 20 points on 6-for-10 from the floor and a perfect seven of seven at the free throw line, while tying a career-high with eight assists and securing five rebounds, as Queens defeated Virginia Union, 92-72.